POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – After a nearly three-decade career, Pocatello Planning and Development Services Director Melanie Gygli will retire from the city on February 18.

She started as a Secretary in the department in 1990 and rose through the ranks as a Community Development Assistant, Assistant Planner, and Grants Administrator. She became a division manager for the Neighborhood and Community Services Division in 2011. In her current post, she has overseen land use ordinances, economic development, and serves as Executive Director for the Pocatello Development Authority.

“I am proud to have served my community and to have been a member of a team that works hard to make Pocatello a great place to call home,” Gygli said. “I’ve enjoyed helping people work through the process of developing their projects. Whether it was an individual homeowner or large-scale commercial development, each project was unique in its own way.”

Mayor Brian Blad praised Gygli’s work for the city. “Few people have had as much impact in shaping our community as Melanie. We are truly going to miss her, but we wish her well,” Blad said.

Blad said she helped with several significant projects including infill housing, accessible playground equipment at Bremmer Park, and helped develop the Pocatello Square and Northgate Interchange Projects.

A public open house in her honor is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m. at the City Council Chambers at 911 N. 7th Ave.