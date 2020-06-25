News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello Downs hosted fans for the first time on Wednesday night.

“It’s just nice,” horse racing fan, Charly Cyrel said. “It’s nice having people out and being around people and not being home alone, all the time. It’s nice to see everybody and hope that we’ll be able to get out and do something.”

Things looked different with hand sanitizer stations and signs encouraging fans to stay safe.

“We’re very excited to have fans back,” Pocatello Downs President, LuKrena Schoonover said. “We’re a little nervous with COVID but we’re hoping that we have got our safety protocols in place and that everyone will follow the directions and I think everyone’s excited to get out. So they’re going to do what they need to do to be safe.”

All bets were done online and fans will be able to bet in person on July 1. Pocatello Downs will have horse races every Wednesday and hope fans continue to follow guidelines at the track.