POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Pocatello city employees stepped up this year in support of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho (UWSEI). City workers donated $21,926.50 to the organization this year.

Employees were allowed to target their gift to an area of focus, like “education,” “income,” “health,” or “basic needs.” Those who donated more than $150 also had the option to designate a specific 501( c ) 3 non-profit.

“The City of Pocatello employees stepped up at a time when our community needed it most,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “These employee contributions will be invested in local programs and initiatives that improve housing stability, improve access to mental and primary healthcare, improve access to food, and improve opportunities for Kindergarten readiness and postsecondary readiness. Without workplace campaigns like the City of Pocatello stepping up and increasing their campaign amount, we would not be able to meet the growing demand for services in our region.”

Pocatello employees donated 18% more than they did in 2019. Over the last five years, they have donated over $112,000 to the UWSEI.

Pocatello Regional Airport Management Assistant Kristy Heinz served as a campaign committee member. She said employees stepped up at a time when the community needed it most.

Employees had the option to donate as a one-time gift or through bi=-weekly payroll deductions.

