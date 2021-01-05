KIFI/KIDK Pocatello City Hall

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The city of Pocatello is extending the deadline for businesses and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a small business grant.

Grants of up to $10,000 are available to eligible businesses for qualified expenses. The new application deadline is Wednesday, January 13, at 5 p.m.

Last year, the city set aside $250,000 from Governor Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee’s allocation.

Here are the eligibility requirements:

Business must be a small business, defined as businesses with 500 employees or less

Business must have an official EIN #

Business must be an Idaho domiciled business and located in the Pocatello city limits

Business must be in good standing and not federally debarred from receiving funds

Business must have a qualified business interruption or expense caused by COVID-19 related incidents or decisions, including but not limited to local closure orders, need for personal protective equipment, social distancing requirements, increased costs, disrupted supply network, etc.

Business has not received funds for the current purpose by other COVID-19 grant programs

Adverse effects and expenses planned for the use of the grant must occur between June 20, 2020 and December 30, 2020

Business does not exist for the purpose of advancing partisan political activities or the business does not directly lobby federal or state officials, defined as having had a registered lobbyist at any point during 2020

Business is not currently in bankruptcy

Business is current with property taxes, or has a payment plan in place with the County

Business has liability insurance in place by date of executed agreement

Business is registered with IRS and Idaho Business Registration Secretary of State

More information is available online or contact Pocatello Public Information Officer Logan McDougall at 280-234-6281.

