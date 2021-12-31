POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello’s Fire chief is retiring at the end of the year. A retirement party was held for David G. Gates Thursday at city hall. His last day on the job is Friday.

He was hired as a firefighter in 1993 and worked his way up to become Pocatello’s highest-ranking firefighter in 2013.

Gates and his wife plan to continue taking motorcycle trips, visiting their young grandson, and spending time with their dogs Bozwell and Boo.

A new fire chief hasn’t been determined yet. Interviews with candidates are scheduled for January.

The post Pocatello Fire Chief retires Friday appeared first on Local News 8.