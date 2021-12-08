POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Continuing a tradition of community service, Pocatello firefighters gave new coats and gloves to children in need at the Lincoln Head Start Wednesday.

Pocatello firefighters partnered with local businesses to raise money to purchase new coats for children.

This year, firefighters made a special effort to purchase new weatherproof mittens for every child in the Lincoln Head Start program. The firefighters’ Union, IAFF Local 187 matched funds donated by individual and corporate sponsors.

The firefighters thanked the Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary and Idaho Central Credit Union, both of whom have donated for multiple years.

“A large number of local children live in poverty and a warm coat is an essential item during Idaho winters,” Pocatello Fire Department driver Jason Whitcomb said. “After many years of working with this program, we’ve realized there are lots of organizations doing coats drives and donations. We asked what else we could do, and the response was winter gloves.”

Union members, as well as some donors, personally fit each child with a new coat and helped them to write their name in the interior tag.

The post Pocatello firefighters provide new coats and gloves to local children appeared first on Local News 8.