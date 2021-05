POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A big donation for the Pocatello Free Clinic was presented Thursday.

“We would like to give you a check here for $12,000.”

Phil Meador Subaru gave the clinic this check.

It comes from the local Subaru Share the Love event where the dealership donated a percentage of the cars it sold.

