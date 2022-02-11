POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello is getting ready for some big changes in their downtown area.

The new Pocatello Downtown Development Plan is looking at ways to connect specific areas in the downtown region and to make improvements to bring more people to the heart of the community.

One of the first projects, Lookout Park, is already underway.

“Basically what we’re doing is building a town square, a beautiful gathering spot for our community to enjoy for all ages moms to bring their babies down and have reading time at the library, public concerts, theater on the stage and water that the kids can play it in the summer, teenage activities you were talking about, having a root beer float festival, and we’re just really this is an amenity her community, and we’re gonna do it beautifully so that everyone can come down and enjoy it enjoy our downtown,” Stephanie Palagi said.

The community is invited to review the draft of the Plan and provide comment online HERE. The Plan is also available for review in the Planning & Development Services Department at City Hall, 911 North 7th Avenue.

Comments will be accepted online until February 23, 2022. Additional opportunities to comment will be provided at the following public hearings.

Pocatello Planning & Zoning Commission, February 23, 2022 @ 6:30pm, Pocatello City Hall

Pocatello City Council, March 17, 2022 @ 6:00pm, Pocatello City Hall

In-person attendance is allowed, but attendance is limited. Strict COVID-19 social distancing measures are in place. Masks/face coverings are also required in City of Pocatello facilities.

