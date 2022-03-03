POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello High School Thunder signs are causing some sparks to fly in the Downtown Historical District.

The problem is the new signs don’t meet the code for historic preservation.

The Buffalo part of the message board in front of the school and the Pocatello Thunder sign on the building are both internally illuminated, which is not allowed in the current code.

The signs were made by Blaze Sign and Graphic Design and cost the school district more than $17,000.

The school district is making an appeal to the historic preservation council in a meeting Wednesday night.

City Planner Jim Anglesey says the code could possibly be changed, but right now, the signs are in violation of code and the proper permits were not secured before installation.

“The process now is it will be reviewed by the historic preservation and they make the final decision on if they are going to stand by the code or if they will go a another direction,” Anglesey said. “If they do follow the code, the school district will have the option to appeal it to city council who will make the final decision on whether they would approve or deny the signage as currently on the building.”

Anglesey says they follow the national guidelines for historic preservation and signs that are internally illuminated may be allowed, but the Pocatello City Code would have to be changed.

