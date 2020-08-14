POCATELLO – The Historic Preservation Commission has two upcoming vacancies. Appointments are made with due respect to representation in the fields of history, architectural history, architecture, landscape architecture, urban planning, engineering, archeology and law. However, if no applicants meet these criteria, applications from all interested citizens will be considered.

The vacancies are also open to Bannock County residents.

This volunteer City commission makes decisions and advises the City Council on a variety of historic preservation issues, including reviewing applications for permits for new construction or demolition within designated historic districts.

Meetings are held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m.

Interested persons ages 16 and older can obtain an application by contacting the Mayor’s Office at 911 North 7th Avenue, visiting the Advisory Committees link at pocatello.us or calling 208-234-6163.

Applications for membership must be received by August 28, 2020.