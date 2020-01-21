Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello’s Human Relations Advisory Committee (HRAC) is honoring two community members for their work in advancing human and civil rights.

Atari Callen and Jamar Brown were awarded the group’s Human and Civil Rights Award at the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

Callen is a youth football and baseball coach while Brown serves as President of the League of Women Voters of Pocatello. She has also been an active member of 2Great4Hate and is former Chair of the HRAC.

“Through his coaching, Atari teaches acceptance and inclusion,” said Rituraj Yadav, Chair of the HRAC. “In these children, he instills a respect of every individual regardless of their race, color, or origin.”

Atari Callen

“Jamar has been – and continues to be – a champion for human and civil rights in our community and beyond,” Yadav added. “Her efforts have affected the lives of many in our community and she has been a force for positive change in Pocatello.”

Jamar Brown