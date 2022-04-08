POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, Idaho State University’s Eames Complex hosts IDX 2022, the annual Idaho Exhibition of Ideas showcase.

Upwards of 120 students and 20 coaches from 20 Eastern Idaho schools, libraries, and after-school programs will be showing off their submissions for a 3D design and fabrication competition conducted by Idaho STEM Action Center.

In addition, 15 students and five coaches from three North Idaho schools are participating virtually in the event.

Per this year’s IDX challenge theme, each team has identified a space exploration issue that can be addressed using 3D printing and digital fabrication and developed and documented a product to help resolve it. IDX is designed to equip students with the practical, technical, and creative skills needed to engage with real-world problems of today and tomorrow.

Student teams will present their solutions to a panel of judges and a public audience for review and feedback. Idaho STEM Action Center also hosted a regional IDX event in Boise last month.

The event is free to the public from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The post Pocatello hosts 3D printing competition appeared first on Local News 8.