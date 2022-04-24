POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – It was barking with excitement at Ross Park for the 25th-annual Running with the Big Dogs.

The event is an annual fundraiser led by the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

“We do adoption subsidizations,” said Kassy Holzheimer. “We pay for surgeries and dental procedures for animals that need that in order to become adoptable. We also help other organizations that are like-minded and need funds.”

For the dogs and the dog owners, it gives them a chance to socialize and have some fun in the sun.

“It’s fun to just get him around other dogs,” said Houston Armstrong. “He doesn’t like to run with me during a normal day. He’ll only run in situations like this where he can be competitive and run and try and catch other dogs.”

“I don’t think we’ve ever had so many dogs around us,” said Fallon Deatherage-Bradley. “So, it’s just a good experience first for me to see all the dogs, because they’re cute, and Stella loves to play with them and meet new friends and interact.”

By coming out to support the cause, the Pocatello community is helping out our local animals one paw at a time.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for everyone involved, and we just love being able to help out and see the turnout and use those funds for a really, really good purpose,” Holzheimer said.

