POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, The Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, Idaho Transportation Department, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Forest Service are teaming up to help Idahoans stay safe off-road.

Attendees will learn how to keep equipment well-maintained, the proper towing weight, and learn driver and operator safety from the experts.

The Safety Fair is taking place from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and is located adjacent to the Maverick station at 3434 S. 5th Ave. in Pocatello.

Participants are asked to bring a DOT-approved helmet, eye protection, gloves, long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and over-the-ankle boots. A properly sized and operational OHV displaying a 2021 OHV sticker is also recommended.

