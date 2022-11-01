POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – This past Saturday, The 25th annual Homeless Stand Down was held in Reed Gym on Idaho State University’s campus.

The event was a resource fair for those in the community who are facing a housing crisis.

Services provided included health care, meals, job assistance, and warm clothes for the winter months.

Volunteers came out wanting to make a difference.

“We haven’t been able to host it for the last two years because of COVID,” said event organizer Tami Moore. “So coming together again and bringing all the participants and parties together to make this happen is great. This was a one stop shop for our homeless community and is for people who are actually unsheltered homeless, and even the sheltered homeless who are just struggling right now.”

The event also gave ISU students who are working toward their degree in the medical field or in social work great hands-on experience.

