POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Portneuf Wellness Center on Thursday to give thanks to our men and women in uniform.

Law enforcement from across Southeast Idaho came out for the 20th annual Law Enforcement Appreciation BBQ.

Members of the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, and Idaho State police departments got to kick back, relax, and enjoy a beautiful afternoon with their families.

“It’s 100 percent all about building relationships with your community,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei That’s what makes Pocatello unique. That’s what makes our department unique, as well as all of the other departments that are here as well.”

The BBQ was sponsored by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Portneuf Medical Center.

