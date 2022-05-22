POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The second annual Pocatello OHV (off-highway vehicle) Safety Fair was held Saturday at the Bannock County Fairgrounds.

Young bikers learned valuable skills about trail etiquette and safe vehicle operation.

Classes were available for both ATV’s and motorbikes, allowing for great practice before the kids head back on the trails.

“It gives them something structured to learn more and to be safer on their equipment,” said ISP Corporal Travis Gurney. “It gives us a little bit of hope that when they’re out there, they’ll be treading lightly on the trails and then also being a little bit safer.”

The event is a partnership between Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, and Bannock County Search and Rescue.

