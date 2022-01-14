POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello’s Human Relations Advisory Committee (HRAC) will honor local champions of human and civil rights again this year.

HRAC is currently accepting nominations for the 2022 Human and Civil Rights Awards. Nominees should be organizations and individuals who have worked to improve Pocatello in one or more of the following ways.

Helped protect and advance human and civil rights of Pocatello residents

Promoted human rights training and programs

Worked to eradicate discrimination

Promoted equal educational opportunity and access for all

Worked to improve inter-group relations

Worked to eliminate hate motivated incidents and/or harassment

Worked to reduce violence and promote peace

Worked to gain a greater voice for all in policy and decision-making

Helped to eliminate stereotyping in the community

Worked to educate others about extremists who threaten the human and civil rights of others

Worked to promote educational opportunity for physically and/or mentally challenged individuals

Worked to build more effective family, school and community partnerships

The nomination form can be found at bit.ly/HRACAward2022. Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on March 1, 2022. Previous recipients include:

2021 – Stephanie Morrison and Zonta Club of Pocatello

2020 – Atari Callen and Jamar Brown

2019 – Jayson Byrd and Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship

2018 – Betty Moore

2017 – Honorable Rick Carnaroli

2016 – Jennifer Seaich

2015 – Billie Johnson

