POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Labor will be hosting a hiring event for one of the area’s newest employers Tuesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at our Pocatello office, 430 N. 5th Ave.

The company is hiring multiple operators and an inventory control coordinator, plant administrative assistant, process improvement coordinator, material recovery specialist and traffic manager.

Find job descriptions on IdahoWorks.gov and learn more about the company on its website.

To prepare, find resume tips, job application tips and interviewing tips on Idaho Labor’s website at labor.idaho.gov.

Attending a hiring event counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.

