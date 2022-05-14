POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The National Association of Letter Carriers in Pocatello participated in the 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The Pocatello Community left food by their mailbox on Saturday, with the food being transported to the Idaho Foodbank by the United States Postal Service.

Branch Manager Kia Shaw says she is amazed of the generosity of her local community.

“The folks here in Pocatello and Chubbuck are really fantastic,” Shaw said. “They not only support the Idaho Foodbank really, really well, but they also support our partner agencies that we help service who service the community.”

Individuals can also make financial donations online to support Stamp Out Hunger at idahofoodbank.org/stampouthunger/.

