POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is changing the face covering policy at city facilities.

Effective Monday, May 24, individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may enter city facilities without a face covering. Proof of vaccination is not required and will not be requested, but individuals are asked to be responsible and respectful. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are asked and still strongly encouraged to wear face coverings at City facilities.

“Thank you to everyone who has complied with the policy over the last ten months,” said Mayor Blad. “ If you haven’t already, please do your part and get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

City employees must continue to practice COVID-19 safety protocols and employees must keep six feet of physical distancing between themselves and citizens at all times as well as wear a mask, when requested, during interactions with fellow employees or citizens as a courtesy.

Masks will continue to be required to ride Pocatello Regional Transit buses and for anyone entering Pocatello Regional Airport per President Joe Biden’s executive order.

The post Pocatello lifts face-covering policy at city facilities appeared first on Local News 8.