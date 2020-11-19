POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Following Governor Brad Little’s announcement to roll Idaho back to a modified version of Stage 2, the City of Pocatello will be making the following changes to City services.

All City Council and Advisory Committee meetings will be held via GoToMeeting. In-person attendance is extremely limited in accordance with the Governor’s order limiting in-person gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Masks/face coverings are required. Citizens are encouraged to watch the proceedings online at streaming.pocatello.us or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight (formerly CableOne) subscription.

The Pocatello Animal Shelter is limiting the number of citizens in the shelter to 10. If capacity is reached, citizens will be asked to wait in their vehicle, and shelter staff will call once room is available.

The Marshall Public Library is switching to their winter hours. The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Patrons are encouraged to utilize the library’s quick pick-up and curbside options and for more information click HERE.

At the Community Recreation Center (CRC), no more than 10 people will be allowed in one designated facility area (e.g. weight room, swimming pool) at a time. Hot tub, dry sauna, and eucalyptus room use are limited to one patron or one family at a time. The gym and basketball area will be closed to the public until further notice. Swim lessons and aquacise classes are canceled until further notice.

Dance classes offered by the Parks and Recreation Department will utilize a drop off and pick-up system for participants. Instructors will meet arriving participants and parents in the CRC lobby. Staff asks that only one parent/family member accompany the participant when possible. Parents/family members cannot remain inside the Community Recreation Center facility during classes. Following the class, departing participants will exit via the back door and adjacent parking area. Class sizes are limited to 10 or fewer participants.

In the Junior Jazz and D-League Basketball programs, only players, no more than two coaches, officials and facilitation staff will be permitted at practices or games. Players are to be dropped off at the main entrance areas for program gymnasiums. Following the game or practice, players can be picked up in the main entry areas.

City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found HERE, HERE, and HERE.