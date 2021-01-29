Bannock County Jail Jacob Mullen

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-A Pocatello man was arrested Thursday after a fight with his brother got out of hand.

Pocatello Police were called to 1245 E. Clark Street at 4:53 p.m. Thursday and found Jacob Scott Samuel Mullen, 23, waiting for them outside.

Officers learned Mullen had been in an escalating argument with his brother. During the argument, Mullen grabbed a kitchen knife and threw it.

The knife stuck in his brother’s chest. The victim pulled the knife out on his own. Ambulance personnel transported him to a hospital, where he was treated for a minor stabbing injury and released.

Mullen was charged with aggravated battery. He was arraigned on the charge Friday morning and ordered held on $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set February 8.

