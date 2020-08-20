IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a residence on the 1100 block of Kortnee Drive for a report that someone had been stabbed around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to the area and found a male victim who had fled from his residence to a neighboring house and asked them to call 911.

As officers arrived on scene, a second female victim exited the home.

Both the male and female victims had sustained injuries consistent with having been attacked with a knife.

An officer immediately began rendering aide to the victims while EMS personnel from Idaho Falls Fire were en route.

The victims identified their attacker as “Anthony,” an ex-boyfriend of the female victim. The victims said they had been asleep inside the residence when they were awoken by Anthony in their room. They said Anthony then attacked the male victim. The female victim attempted to intervene and was also stabbed. The male victim was able to flee from the residence to get help.

The victims said they believed Anthony was still inside the house. They also indicated the presence of one other adult and three children also still inside the residence.

Multiple Idaho Falls Police Officers surrounded the home and began working to safely remove the children and other adult from the home and get them to safety.

Officers located an open window and believed it was possible Anthony may have left the residence and fled through the area.

Idaho Falls Police dispatch sent an Alertsense notification to neighboring residents advising of what was happening and asking residents to stay indoors and/or to avoid the area.

After safely removing the last child from the home through a window, officers called into the residence announcing police were on scene.

Anthony answered from inside the house, and officers were able to safely and peacefully direct him to exit the house where he was taken into custody.

Anthony refused to identify himself or speak with officers.

Officers did observe blood on Anthony’s hands, arms and clothing and located the knife used as well.

Officers located a vehicle outside the house that appeared to have been driven recently and found the registered owner of the vehicle was Anthony Archuleta and were able to find a photo matching the suspect.

Anthony Archuleta, a 26-year-old Pocatello resident, was arrested on two counts of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.