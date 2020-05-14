Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Pocatello man faces felony charges following a joint investigation by Pocatello Police and the Department of Homeland Security.

Pocatello Police determined Miles Felix Taylor, 31, was involved in a sexual relationship with a female under the age of 16. According to police, Taylor had been sending nude photos of himself and receiving nude photos from multiple victims under the age of 18.

A search warrant was conducted at Taylor’s residence and on his electronic devices. That search confirmed the information officers had found during the course of their investigation.

Taylor was booked into the Bannock County Jail on five counts of sexual battery of a minor and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.