IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello man is charged with murder for killing a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man Saturday night.

Mark Jason Bent, 41, was arrested Saturday night and is being held in the Bonneville County Jail.

Idaho Falls police said the shooting occurred before 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane.

Shortly after, police said Bent called dispatch and indicated his involvement in the shooting.

They found Bent in the Albertson’s parking lot on 17th Street near Holmes Ave. Witness video shows the man being taken into custody with guns drawn by police.

Investigators said the two men knew each other, but didn’t release further details.

Randy Neal, Bonneville County Prosecutor, said Sunday that Bent is charged with First Degree Murder.

He is expected to have his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

The post Pocatello man charged with murder of Idaho Falls man appeared first on Local News 8.