POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello man was in court Monday afternoon facing charges for killing two people.

39-year-old Jesse Leigh is charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter and a use of a deadly weapon.

Leigh is accused of killing 41-year-old Jennifer Leigh and 21-year-old Timothy Hunt on Oct. 15.

During Monday’s preliminary hearing, Judge Scott Axline granted the defense a two-week continuance.

The defense asked to reassess Leigh’s $1 million bond.

“I’d ask that the court set a hearing on bond as soon as possible,” attorney Dave Martinez said. “I think that the request that the state made, I understand why it made it, but I don’t think there was sufficient record for the magistrate to order $1 million dollar bond just on the charge itself with nothing else argued in pursuant to Rule 46.”

The next hearing for this case is scheduled for Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.

