POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police report a 37-year-old Pocatello man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Buckskin Road at Parks Road, east of Pocatello Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

According to ISP, Aaron Ayers, 37, of Pocatello, was driving eastbound on Buckskin Road in a 1996 Acura Integra, and Sari Holmes, 18, of Pocatello, was driving westbound on Buckskin Road in a 2002 Honda Accord.

Ayers crossed the center line and was struck by Holmes.

Ayers succumbed to his injuries on scene. Police said next of kin has been notified.

A ground ambulance transported a juvenile to Portneuf Medical Center.

According to ISP, the juvenile who was transported was not wearing a seatbelt, but everyone else was wearing one.

Buckskin road was blocked by emergency vehicles for approximately three and a half hours.