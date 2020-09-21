Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Pocatello man was killed when he was struck by a car while trying to flag down help on Interstate 15 at around 10:18 p.m. Sunday.

Idaho State Police say Andrew Delacruz, 24, was involved in a rollover crash on the Old Malad Highway. After the crash, he climbed up a hill to Interstate 15, where he attempted to flag down help.

A 2009 Ford Flex, driven by Chad Miller, 33, of Salt Lake City was driving northbound and struck Delacruz in the middle of the lanes.

Delacruz died of his injuries at the scene.

Neither Miller nor his two passengers were seriously hurt.

The crash is under investigation.