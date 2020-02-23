News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A man has been missing from the Pocatello area for nearly six months.

Sergio Lee Gregory was last seen on Sept. 1 2019, according to the “Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho” Facebook page.

The post describes Gregory as a 6 foot white man with brown hair and eyes weighing about 185 pounds.

Pocatello Police took the case in December and confirmed that Gregory is still considered a missing person as of Feb. 23.

Anyone with information on Gregory’s location are asked to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.