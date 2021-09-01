POCATELLO – A 41-year-old Pocatello man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison followed by ten years of supervised release, for possessing sexually explicit images of minors, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Jeffrey A. McKie was also ordered to pay $19,000 in restitution to victims of the offense.

McKie was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye. McKie pleaded guilty on March 11, 2021.

According to court records, McKie admitted that on October 19, 2020, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with the assistance of the Pocatello Police Department and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, served a search warrant at his residence. McKie was suspected of possessing child pornography after the Pocatello Police Department received a tip from his neighbor. In an interview, McKie confessed to looking at child pornography frequently. In total, on McKie’s electronic devices, over 7,000 images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct were found. McKie admitted in court that he possessed the child pornography.

At sentencing, Judge Nye also ordered McKie to forfeit the devices used in the commission of the offense. As a result of his conviction, McKie will be required to register as a sex offender.

Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez credited the cooperative efforts of HSI, the Idaho ICAC Task Force, and the Pocatello Police Department, which led to charges.

