POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 44-year-old Pocatello man was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, on December 9, 2020, officers with the Pocatello Police Department observed Jimmy D. Martin, 44, of Pocatello, who had active warrants for his arrest, leaving his residence on a motorcycle. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. Martin failed to yield and engaged police in a pursuit that ended when Martin crashed his motorcycle near the intersection of East Alameda and Franklin in Pocatello. Martin was apprehended after attempting to run away on foot. Police officers located two firearms and a significant quantity of methamphetamine in Martin’s possession after placing him under arrest. One of the firearms had previously been reported stolen. Martin had numerous prior felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Martin to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Martin pleaded guilty to the charge on September 23, 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Pocatello Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which led to charges.

The post Pocatello man sentenced to 7.5 years for unlawfully possessing firearm appeared first on Local News 8.