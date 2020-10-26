News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 5-year-old Pocatello girl was surprised to see the mayor show up at her house last Thursday.

The young girl Addie Nez sent a letter to Mayor Brian Blad last month asking if she could have a pet flamingo. She wrote the letter because her mother told her she would have to ask the mayor.

After discussing with department heads and officials, the mayor concluded live flamingos aren’t allowed in Pocatello.

The mayor decided to drop off an air-inflated flamingo instead, along with some “flamingo food.”

Addie’s mother said Addie was so shy about meeting the mayor but she adores the new pet.”