While masks are not required in Bannock County, Pocatello Mayor Bryan Blad is encouraging city residents to “wear a face covering.”

In a Friday morning proclamation, Mayor Blad expressed his “full support of Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 Regional Response Plan.” Mayor Blad also requested that “Pocatello residents, business owners, and visitors do the same and encourage all who are able to wear a face covering in all indoor and outdoor public places where physical distancing is not possible in order to keep Pocatello ‘Stay Safe, Stay Smart, Stay Open.’”

Mayor Blad will also be implementing face covering measures for City employees and for citizens who enter City facilities starting July 27. To view the proclamation, visit https://siphidaho.org/