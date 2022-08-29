POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is officially starting his search to fill two empty seats on the City Council.

Three vacancies were created when Council Members Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega and Roger Bray announced their resignations with an effective date of Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Pursuant to Idaho Code, Blad will then be asking Idaho Governor Brad Little to appoint an individual to fill City Council seat 1, effective September 1, 2022, to re-establish a quorum. The governor’s appointment will be sworn in at 5:00 p.m. on September 1, 2022.

Blad will then be tasked with filling the remaining two vacant seats. Individuals interested in serving on the City Council may submit applications for the Mayor’s consideration. Following the selection process, the proposed appointees will be confirmed by the City Council.

Applications must be received at the Mayor’s Office by 5:00 p.m. September 9, 2022. Those interested in the position must be registered voters of the city of Pocatello and at least 18 years of age.

Applicants are asked to submit the following items:

1A resume no more than two pages in length; and Answers to all three of the following questions, with each answer limited to 150 words: a. Why are you interested in serving as a City Council Member?

b. In your opinion, what is the major issue facing Pocatello?

c. How would you address the issue you just described?

*Unsolicited references or letters of reference will not be accepted

Apply in person at City Hall, located at 911 N. 7th Ave., or by mail, P.O. Box 4169, Pocatello, Idaho 83205. Applications MUST be received by 5:00 p.m. September 9, 2022, no exceptions. To find additional information please call City Clerk Konni Kendell at 208-234-6215.

Serving the community is a rewarding job, but one that is very busy. City Council members have many opportunities to serve the citizens of Pocatello in different ways. Below is a summary of regularly scheduled and special meetings City Council members are expected to attend in addition to events that occur throughout the year.

A list of Council Member expectations is listed below:

Regular Council meetings

Regular Council meetings are held on the first and third Thursday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in City Hall. A 5:30 p.m. Clarification meeting (held directly before the Regular Council meeting) gives staff an opportunity to review the agenda with Council members.

Council Work Sessions

Work Sessions are held the second Thursday of each month at 9:00 a.m. in City Hall. These meetings often adjourn before noon.

Special meetings

Special meetings are held to facilitate the Mayor and Council working with City staff to balance the budget through Budget meetings and Service Level Reporting. These special meetings usually begin at 9:00 a.m. and may not adjourn until 3:00 p.m. They are typically held in March, April, May, and June, but could extend into July. Executive sessions are held as needed. We strive to schedule these types of meetings on Thursdays to coincide with other Council meetings; however, this may not always be possible. Council members participate as Council liaisons to various Advisory Boards that meet monthly.

Speaking Engagements

Council members also have the opportunity to represent the City at special events such as parades, business openings, proclamation readings, and multiple other community events!

The post Pocatello mayor seeks applications for vacant council seats appeared first on Local News 8.