Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is taking the advice of health experts and is in self-quarantine after a trip to New York City.

Mayor Blad wants to reassure everyone he is not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

During his self-quarantine, Mayor Blad is still holding his meetings with city department heads by phone and is available by phone to conduct city business.

“We all have a part to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “It’s important for everyone to follow the recommendations of the health officials.”

Again, Mayor Blad is not experiencing symptoms of novel coronavirus and is expected to return to City Hall on April 1.

City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19).