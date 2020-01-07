Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Hitting Hearts Foundation accepted a $1,000 donation from Mayor Brian Blad in Pocatello Monday.

The Mayor earned the money through a Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Mayors’ Walking Challenge. Hitting Hearts will use the money to help purchase adaptive physical education equipment for Highland High School’s students with special needs.

“I am so excited for our special needs kids at Highland to receive this equipment,” said Christian Colonel with the Hitting Hearts Foundation. “It helps bridge the gap to their fitness and health. It’s incredible that Mayor Blad thinks of the Hitting Hearts organization when he wants to donate this kind of money. The kids and I appreciate him.”

“We want all students to have the same opportunities to be healthy and fit,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “It was a pleasure to know that each step I took would help these Highland students with that goal.”

The Mayor earned the challenge money by walking at least 10,000 steps per day during October 2018. He made a similar donation in 2017. That money was used to help purchase adaptive physical education equipment for Pocatello High School students with special needs.