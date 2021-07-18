POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Municipal Band is hosting a free Concert in the Park at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Guy Gates Memorial Band Shell in Ross Park.

Dr. Pat Brooks will be conducting the performance. Dr. Brooks has been the Idaho State Professor of Music and Director of Bands for 21 years and is also is a well renowned trombonist.

The band will be performing the following: High School Cadets, How the West Was Won, King Cotton, The Cowboys, Sabre and Spurs, MIssouri Waltz, National Emblem, March On the Trail-from the Grand Canyon Suite, On the Mall and La Virgen de la Macarena and The Thunderer.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The post Pocatello Municipal Band perform on Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.