POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) is asking for you to lend a hand to those in need.

The group will be holding an essential needs drive for local organizations Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Pocatello Police Department Substation, 800 Yellowstone Ave. (near Fred Meyer).

MYAC members will be collecting:

Toilet paper

Shampoo

Body soap

Feminine hygiene products

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Diapers – sizes 2 and up

Baby wipes

Razors

Shaving gel

Deodorant

Dog and cat food

Laundry detergent

Sewing kits

“There are people who need help in our community and it goes beyond what you would normally think of,” Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council Chair Madeline Schei said. “Some of these essential items are hard for people to get a hold of because of the pandemic or financial struggles, so, now more than ever, people need our help.”

Collected items will be donated to the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency, Valley Mission, God’s Home of Compassion Pantry, Gate City Christian Church Pantry and St. Vincent DePaul.

The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council is comprised of 9th through 12th-grade students who live within the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District boundaries. Members are appointed by the Mayor and serve until they graduate.

