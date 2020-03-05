Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Deputy Idaho Attorney General Jeff Nye announced Thursday he will seek the Republican nomination for Bannock County Prosecutor.

Nye is a Pocatello native and ISU graduate who graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University law school.

Nye said he wants to make Bannock County safer.

“I am running for Bannock County Prosecutor to put an end to the unacceptable practice of offering lenient plea agreements to sex offenders, to work with law enforcement to combat the drug trafficking epidemic in Bannock County, and to increase transparency in the prosecutor’s office,” said Nye.

Nye started his career as a federal law clerk for now Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Randy Smith. He has handled a wide variety of criminal matters at the state and national level.