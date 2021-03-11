City of Pocatello Aerial view of Chokecherry water project

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-The Pocatello Water Department plans to replace just over 2 miles of main lines over the next few months. Work is planned on North Lincoln Avenue, West Custer Street, North Buchanan Avenue, Jefferson Avenue, North Grant Avenue, and West Gould Street.

Another half-mile of mainline will be contracted on Bullock Street.

“Waterline replacement projects are evaluated beyond just the age of infrastructure,” said Justin Armstrong, Water Superintendent. “Additional factors include pipe condition, serviceability, the impact of a potential failure, and coordination with street resurfacing projects.”

Water Department and Water Pollution Control Department collection crews will switch to new hours between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning March 15. The shift change will give crews the advantage of longer daylight hours and low traffic volume.

Water Pollution Control Facility staff will continue to work regular hours from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

