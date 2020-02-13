Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The city of Pocatello has established minimum reserve prices for properties it will sell at auction this spring. The sales follow the consolidation of the Street Operations and Sanitation Departments at 2405 Garrett Way completed last July.

The four properties include the city’s former Street Operations Department facility at 1080 S. 1st Avenue for a minimum $774,000.

The others include the city’s former Sanitation Department at 1121 S. 2nd, at a minimum bid price of $612,000.

The city’s former Survey Annex at 1428 N. 3rd is set at a minimum $99,600.

And, a single storage lot, adjacent to the former Street Operations Department, will start out at $39,600

The auction will be held at 1121 S. 2nd Avenue on April 19 at 11 a.m. You can find additional details here.