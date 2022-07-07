POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department said on June 19, two suspects took more than $1,700 worth of perfume.

According to police, the first female appears to have dyed blond hair and a large butterfly tattoo on her upper back, and the second female carried a large bag.

The females are both are described as being in their late teens to mid twenties and shorter in stature.

Police say they were driving what appeared to be a Dodge Caravan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of either of the suspects, email Cpl. Garner at egarner@pocatello.us.

The post Pocatello police ask for help identifying theft suspects appeared first on Local News 8.