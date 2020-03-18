Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Pocatello Police Department will be changing the way it handles certain types of calls in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Effective immediately, officers will be making the following adjustments to the following types of calls:

Vehicle Burglaries: If there is no evidence of or signs of forced entry, the report will be taken over the phone by an officer.

Thefts: If there is no evidence at the scene, officers will take the report over the phone.

When callers request a law enforcement response from dispatch, callers will be asked the following questions:

Do you have a fever?

Do you have difficulty breathing, flu-like symptoms, or a cough?

Have you had contact with anyone suspected of or confirmed to have coronavirus?

In the last 30 days, have you traveled to another state or country?

Additionally, the Pocatello Police Department is suspending fingerprinting services and the Citizen Ride-Along program. Volunteers are no longer staffing the volunteer desk. However, the lobby is still open and Police Department employees are available to help residents at the records window.

Volunteers are still continuing to conduct house and abandoned vehicle checks.

The changes have been made in consultation with Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

Residents with questions about the changes can contact Captain Ron Knapp at 208-234-6114.