POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department successfully completed the Idaho Chiefs of Police accreditation process.

The purpose of accreditation is to establish a professional standards program for law enforcement agencies and ensure that those standards are being met and maintained.

In a letter to the Mayor and City Council Members, R. David Moore, Chief of Police (retired) and current ICOPA Accreditation Coordinator said, “Special thanks go out to Chief Roger Schei and his staff for taking this opportunity and putting forth their efforts in meeting the accreditation standards set forth by the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association.”

Chief (ret.) Moore goes on to say, “This is an accomplishment that you[the Mayor and the City Council] and the citizens of Pocatello can be proud of as it demonstrates your dedication to maintaining a progressive and professional police department for your community.”

Chief Schei wanted to emphasize our department’s mission statement, which is “Community Commitment” and wanted to thank all involved in the process for their efforts to ensure that the standards were met and maintained and that the department is constantly working toward our mission.

Accreditation through the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association is good for three years. The Pocatello Police Department was initially accredited in 2012 and this is the third consecutive re-accreditation through the Idaho Chiefs of Police.

The post Pocatello Police completes Idaho Chiefs of Police re-accreditation process appeared first on Local News 8.