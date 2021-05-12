POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department is issuing a warning that anyone using illegal drugs is placing themselves at risk of ingesting unknown toxic substances that could be lethal.

Over the past few weeks, officers have responded to multiple overdoses of opioids where illegal pills and heroin were ingested containing toxic substances, like fentanyl. Several people experienced medical emergencies like respiratory failure that required life-saving measures and the administration of Narcan by emergency medical personnel and officers.

If you or someone you know uses narcotics and experiences a medical emergency, immediately call 911. Under Idaho Code 37-2739C, “a person acting in good faith who seeks medical assistance for any person experiencing a drug-related medical emergency shall not be charged or prosecuted for possession of a controlled substance… for using or being under the influence of a controlled substance… or for using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia was obtained as a result of the person seeking medical assistance.”

Additionally, “a person who experiences a drug-related medical emergency and is in need of medical assistance shall not be charged or prosecuted for possession of a controlled substance… for using or being under the influence of a controlled substance… or for using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia… if the evidence for the charge of possession of or using or being under the influence of a controlled substance or using or possessing drug paraphernalia was obtained as a result of the medical emergency and the need for medical assistance.”

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders at 1-800-662-4357.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Behavioral Health’s Substance Use Disorder Services Program provides statewide treatment and recovery support services for qualifying individuals and families struggling with the disease of addiction. They can be reached at 1-800-922-3406.

The post Pocatello Police concerned about recent overdoses in community appeared first on Local News 8.