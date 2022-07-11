POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department announced its Emergency Communication Center has been awarded the Accredited Center of Excellence or ACE certification.

They are the first Emergency Communication Center in Idaho to receive this certification and only the 306th in the world.

“Earning this certification is the culmination of years of work and dedication,” the department said. “It took countless hours of work to ensure that all or the standards required for certification were not only achieved, but also maintained. This is a great accomplishment that not only benefits our department, but also this community and furthers the Pocatello Police Department’s mission of Community Commitment. We cannot overemphasis how proud we are and congratulations to all or the Emergency Communications Officers, Leads and Supervisors, .

The post Pocatello police Emergency Communications Center achieves ACE certification appeared first on Local News 8.