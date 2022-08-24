POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department has found a solution to its growing evidence problem.

The old evidence rooms were overflowing with everything from tiny slides to things as big as car engines.

The cost of a new building was not in the budget, so the department came up with a clever way to double the current storage.

They are installing movable storage shelves that will keep valuable evidence for years to come.

“Any evidence that was involved in a homicide or a death case, we keep pretty much indefinitely because there’s can always be appeals or things turned over,” Sargent Bill Collins said. “And our cold cases, we’ll keep that forever. There was new technologies that can come out. So what we have available to us now may not be the same thing. We have 10 years down the road. So, it just all every court case we have, we have to have evidence for.”

Workers are finishing up the installation of the shelves.

They should be fully operational by the end of the week.

