POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello Police Department responded to vandalism that occurred Friday in the early morning hours.

Two churches in the area of 7th Avenue and Lewis Street were damaged, and one church was entered.

Police have identified possible suspects based on video surveillance and evidence left at the scene.

There is no evidence at this time that would lead investigators to believe this was a hate crime.

If anyone has information, contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.

