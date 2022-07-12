KIFI

(POCATELLO-KIFI) Authorities in Pocatello are asking the public to avoid the area, near the Yellowstone Townhomes, due to a barricaded suspect.

Pocatello Police and SWAT team, responded to an report of a subject barricaded in a residence at 1066 Yellowstone AVE., Monday evening.

There is very little information as of late Monday night. Police, SWAT and Pocatello Fire crews are in the area of the townhome complex and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

